Maryland Man Opens Fire After Someone Took Bite of His Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Police

An "enraged" Maryland man allegedly opened fire inside his house and barricaded himself during an hours-long standoff with police Sunday after one of his family members took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich, authorities said. The man fired at least one shot about 5 p.m., prompting his wife and daughter to call police and flee the house, the Baltimore Sun reported.

