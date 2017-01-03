Maryland Man Opens Fire After Someone Took Bite of His Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Police
An "enraged" Maryland man allegedly opened fire inside his house and barricaded himself during an hours-long standoff with police Sunday after one of his family members took a bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich, authorities said. The man fired at least one shot about 5 p.m., prompting his wife and daughter to call police and flee the house, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Sun
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Sat
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC