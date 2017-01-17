Maryland Legislative Black Caucus honors MLK Jr.

The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus met at the state capitol talk about its 2017 agenda, but more importantly, to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on civil rights and equality. "We're all in this together, and we represent the poor, we represent the impoverished, we represent people who don't have good education, we need healthcare, who need housing," said Delegate Cheryl D. Glenn.

