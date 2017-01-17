Maryland Legal Aid distributes coats,...

Maryland Legal Aid distributes coats, legal advice over the holidays

Read more: Daily Record

Maryland Legal Aid partnered with community organizations this holiday season to host three "Coats and Clinics" events Dec. 13 and 21 in Baltimore and Dec. 19 in Hagerstown. During each event, children and adults in need received free, brand new coats, courtesy of Macy's, and financially eligible adults received free legal advice and criminal record expungements.

