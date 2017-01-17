Maryland Lawmakers Say Rainy Day Funds Help Budget Holes
Maryland lawmakers say Gov. Larry Hogan is using some of the state's Rainy Day Fund to fill budget holes. Lawmakers from both parties met at the governor's residence Tuesday morning to get a briefing on Hogan's budget proposal.
