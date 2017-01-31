Maryland House overrides Hogan veto o...

Maryland House overrides Hogan veto of energy bill

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The board in the House of Delegates shows legislators voted to overturn Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of legislation that would require utility companies to get more of their energy from renewable sources. The state Senate must still vote to on the veto.

