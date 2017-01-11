Maryland Governor Asks Appointed Lawmakers for Background Checks
Maryland's governor is asking people nominated to fill General Assembly vacancies to undergo background checks before taking their seats. Gov. Larry Hogan's spokesman, Doug Mayer, says the requests are voluntary.
