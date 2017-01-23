Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gets mixed ...

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gets mixed grade from conservation voters

9 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan received an overall grade of "Needs Improvement" on Tuesday in a report by the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, which said the governor could do more to protect the state's natural resources and promote renewable energy. The environmental advocacy organization said the governor sometimes fails to back his "lofty aspirational goals" of bipartisan cooperation and climate conservation with legislative action.

