Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan borrows from the Democrats' agenda

16 hrs ago

The legislative proposals of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan may siphon attention away from Democrats who are still reeling from Hogan's surprise victory two years ago and who are searching for ways to compete in 2018 with Hogan's $5 million war chest and sky-high approval ratings. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan remained on the sidelines last year when the majority-Democratic legislature haggled over a paid-sick-leave bill.

