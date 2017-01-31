Maryland Democrats to Discuss Legislative Initiatives
Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are scheduled to discuss some of their legislative priorities for this session. Members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses will talk about a package of legislative initiatives on Tuesday.
