Maryland Democrats press Hogan on Trump's travel ban
Democratic lawmakers in deep-blue Maryland are calling on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce President Trump's controversial travel ban. Hogan, who is widely popular in Maryland even though Democrats out number Republicans in the state more than 2 to 1, was sharply critical of Trump during the presidential campaign and did not vote for him.
