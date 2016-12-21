Maryland college offers legacy scholarships to K12 employees' children
Now eligible to receive up to $100,000 to attend McDaniel College are children of employees at Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Cecil Community College, Chesapeake College, Community College of Baltimore County, Frederick Community College, Garrett College, Hagerstown Community College, Howard Community College and Prince George's Community College in Maryland, as well as HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College. High school seniors whose parent or guardian works full time in K-12 education can also apply for this guaranteed scholarship to attend McDaniel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
