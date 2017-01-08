Man charged with killing yoga instructor has long record, but mostly for theft

Scores of friends and supporters of slain actress and yoga teacher Tricia McCauley held a candlelight vigil on Dec. 27. Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, Adrian Duane Johnson walked into a CVS pharmacy in Columbia Heights. Police said he grabbed four Oral B Pro electric toothbrushes, retailing for a total $217.98, and refused to pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.