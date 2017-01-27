Lawmakers propose revamping Maryland medical marijuana panel, awarding more licenses

State lawmakers are pushing to revamp the Maryland's medical cannabis commission and award additional licenses to prospective growers, processors and dispensaries in hopes of getting more minority-owned businesses involved in the fledgling industry. Two bills backed by the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland would make major changes to the state's cannabis program, including adding seven new licenses for growers, seven for processors and 25 for dispensaries.

