Judge plans to deny disputed western Maryland wind farm

58 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Cumberland Times-News reports that Chief Public Utility Law Judge Terry J. Romine issued a proposed order Wednesday, finding that the project's potential benefits on Dan's Mountain are outweighed by the negative effects on the community south of Cumberland. Orders often become final in about a month, although the Public Service Commission can modify or reverse the proposed order.

