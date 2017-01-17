Jewish Democratic mayor resigns from ...

Jewish Democratic mayor resigns from Maryland golf club over Obama membership debate

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A Democratic activist has resigned his membership from an exclusive, mostly Jewish golf club in Maryland following a contentious debate over whether to admit President Barack Obama for membership because of the US decision to abstain from a UN vote against Israeli settlements. Jeffrey Slavin resigned from the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville in an email to the club's general manager, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 2
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec 26 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC