Jewish Democratic mayor resigns from Maryland golf club over Obama membership debate
A Democratic activist has resigned his membership from an exclusive, mostly Jewish golf club in Maryland following a contentious debate over whether to admit President Barack Obama for membership because of the US decision to abstain from a UN vote against Israeli settlements. Jeffrey Slavin resigned from the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville in an email to the club's general manager, the Washington Post reported Monday.
