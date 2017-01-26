Indian-American woman who inspired SR...

Indian-American woman who inspired SRK's 'Swades' questioned by cops on immigration status

Aravinda Pillalamarri, the inspiration for "Swades", says she was stopped by police during her morning stroll in her hometown and questioned about her immigration status making her feel unequal because of her colour, according to media reports. Pillalamari was stopped near her home in Bel Air in Maryland by a police officer after a neighbour had reported her as suspicious, she told the local Baltimore CBS television station on Friday.

