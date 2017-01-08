How one mother discovered a problem with special education and got legislators to help try to fix it

Katherine Spurlock is a former public school teacher who moved to Montgomery County, Md., from a tiny school district in New York and wanted to ensure that her daughter, who has dyslexia, received appropriate interventions and placement in school. As she worked through the system, she discovered some things that shocked her, including this: The county did not have any data showing how much money was being spent on early academic or behavioral interventions for students who need them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.