House Bill aims to make diesel smoke illegal in Maryland

House Bill aims to make diesel smoke illegal in Maryland

Rolling coal is the practice of modifying a diesel engine to increase the amount of fuel entering the engine in order to emit an under-aspirated sooty exhaust that visibly pollutes the air. It can also include the intentional removal of the particulate filter.

