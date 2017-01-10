Hogan plans to cap Maryland universit...

Hogan plans to cap Maryland university tuition increase at 2 percent

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced his plan to spend $17.5 million next year to defray rising tuition at many public Maryland colleges. Along with his proposed 2 percent cap on in-state tuition increases, the governor pitched a separate tax cut for many state residents repaying student loans.

