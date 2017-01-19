Hogan: A 'culture of corruption' is taking root in Annapolis

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared Thursday that a "culture of corruption" is taking root in the state capital and proposed a sweeping package of bills that he said would help weed out unethical behavior and improve public trust. Hogan's Integrity in Government Initiative comes in the wake of a string of recent scandals in Annapolis, including the guilty plea of a former state lawmaker who admitted to accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official favors and the indictment of a Baltimore Democrat who had been nominated for a General Assembly seat on charges of violating campaign finance laws.

