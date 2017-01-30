Governor Hogan Welcomes His First Grandson

According to a post on his Facebook page, the governor's daughter Jaymi gave birth to a boy named Cam Sterling last Monday morning in St. Mary's County. Hogan said baby Cam was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore where he spent his first week but now he is doing great and is being discharged.

