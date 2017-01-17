George Beall, attorney who led Spiro Agnew prosecution, dies
George Beall, the federal attorney who headed the investigation and prosecution that led to Spiro Agnew's resignation as vice president, has died, his wife says. Beall was U.S. attorney for Maryland when reports of corruption in Baltimore County came to his attention.
