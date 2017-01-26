Full Episode: Maryland's News This We...

Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday January 29, 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh discusses President Trump's immigration policy and his own agenda in Annapolis. We also discuss heroin abuse, and gambling in Maryland.

