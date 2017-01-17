Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, Janaury 22, 2017
On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang we have analysis of Governor Larry Hogan's budget; we discuss the impact of the Trump Administration on Maryland; we preview the 2017 Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge; and we look back at the career of former U.S. Attorney George Beall, who died this past week. The guests include Maryland Budget Secretary David Brinkley; Baltimore City State Delegate Brooke Lierman; Baltimore County State Senator Johnny Ray Salling; Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco; Maryland State Police Superintendent Col.
