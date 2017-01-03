Frosh Calls For Statewide Policy On Handling Rape Kits
Maryland's attorney general is recommending the state create a uniform policy for when sexual assault kits would have to be tested. The attorney general's office released a report on untested sexual assault evidence reports Tuesday, based on data collected by the Governor's Office of Crime Control and Prevention.
