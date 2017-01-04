Fracking opponents seek support on a Maryland ban from Bel Air...

Protesters against the natural gas drilling process known as fracking gather in front of the Bel Air Town Hall Dec. 5. They wanted the town commissioners to pass a resolution supporting a statewide ban on fracking. Protesters against the natural gas drilling process known as fracking gather in front of the Bel Air Town Hall Dec. 5. They wanted the town commissioners to pass a resolution supporting a statewide ban on fracking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.