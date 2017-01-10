Former Maryland lawmaker pleads guilty to conspiracy, bribery
A former Maryland state delegate has pleaded guilty to taking bribes related to his official duties, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. William Alberto Campos, a Democrat who represented Prince George's County in the House of Delegates for less than a year in 2015, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy and one count of bribery.
