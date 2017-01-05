Eric Holder to urge Maryland Court of Appeals to adopt bail reform step
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is expected to testify Thursday before the Maryland Court of Appeals as it considers new rules aimed at reforming the state's cash bail system. The state's highest court will hear testimony on whether to adopt a rule to ensure defendants are not kept in jail only because they can't afford bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC