EPA tentatively rejects request from Maryland, other states, to act on interstate smog

The Environmental Protection Agency has tentatively denied a request from Maryland and seven other states that it crack down on pollution that blows across state borders - though not because regulators don't recognize that interstate smog is a problem. The states had asked in 2013 that nine Midwestern and Southern states be included as part of the region that's held responsible for the summertime smog they send elsewhere around the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

