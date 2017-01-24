Discussing ethics committee was 'my mistake,' Maryland Senate president says
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Tuesday that he shouldn't have revealed that a General Assembly ethics committee has hired a lawyer to help investigate a delegate's dealings in the medical cannabis industry. The Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics operates confidentially and members have declined to discuss an investigation into Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC