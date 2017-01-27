Deer with a plastic jug stuck on its head runs around a Maryland neighborhood
That's what neighbors in the Maryland town of Bel Air, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, have dubbed a deer that managed to get a plastic pretzel jar stuck on its head. Facebook posts of sightings r helping DNR track the little guy who was prob just looking for some salt in that barrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC