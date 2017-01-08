Decade-long legal battle to scrub seg...

Decade-long legal battle to scrub segregation from Maryland universities returns to federal court

41 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A decade-long lawsuit to scrub traces of segregation from Maryland's university system returns to federal court in Baltimore Monday with both sides still firmly entrenched in their positions after years of unsuccessful mediation. The lawsuit filed in 2006 argued that academic programs at well-funded, traditionally white public universities eroded similar programs at historically black colleges.

