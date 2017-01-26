Deadline Tuesday For Second Chance Warrant Program
A month long effort is winding down in Baltimore City to provide a second chance for people with nonviolent misdemeanors who have a failure to appear warrant. Anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant can go to any Baltimore City District Court, ask to see a Public Defender, and have their arrest warrants removed.
