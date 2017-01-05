County police to start testing nearly all rape kits
Anne Arundel County police say they will begin testing more of the rape kits collected as evidence in reported sexual assaults, a move that aligns with the recommendations of a Maryland Attorney General's report released this week. The department will start sending nearly all rape kits to its lab for screening, with the exception of kits from victims who ask the department not to do so, Capt.
