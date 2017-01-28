'Changing lives with each stitch'
I need to stop here, while the new president of the republic goes about planning for Armageddon - building a wall, banning refugees, pulling out of a global trade deal, touting torture - to give attention to the better angels. An American can take only so much of that stuff, the dark Trumpian vision that scowls at everything and offers little in the way of optimism or faith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC