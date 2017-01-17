Brinkley: Budget Cuts Negotiable
Week three of the 2017 Session Maryland General Assembly begins with the legislature's top budget analyst giving his review of Governor Larry Hogan's budget. Warren Deschnaux will provide an analysis of the Governor's budget to the Senate Budget and Taxation and House Appropriations Committee, ina joint hearing set for 3 p.m. on Monday.
