Breaking Down Randy Edsall's Incentiv...

Breaking Down Randy Edsall's Incentive-Heavy Contract At UConn

Randy Edsall is back at UConn on a five-year deal that guarantees a salary of $1 million. He can make up to $100,000 more each season with performance incentives.

