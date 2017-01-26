Boat Driver Charged In Boy's August D...

Boat Driver Charged In Boy's August Death In Ocean City

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Authorities have charged a New Jersey man who was operating a pontoon rental boat when a 9-year-old boy fell overboard and died over the summer. Maryland Natural Resource Police said in a news release that 26-year-old Dustin D. Healey of Freehold, New Jersey, was issued a criminal summons on charges of negligent operation in connection with the boy's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 2
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,981 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC