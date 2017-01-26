Boat Driver Charged In Boy's August Death In Ocean City

Authorities have charged a New Jersey man who was operating a pontoon rental boat when a 9-year-old boy fell overboard and died over the summer. Maryland Natural Resource Police said in a news release that 26-year-old Dustin D. Healey of Freehold, New Jersey, was issued a criminal summons on charges of negligent operation in connection with the boy's death.

