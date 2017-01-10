BIO Statement on Proposed Maryland Drug Pricing Legislation
"Any legislative effort to address the affordability of medicines must be patient centered, holistic, and promote patient access to treatments and cures. Biotechnology innovation is not only providing enormous benefits to patients and value to the healthcare system, but it is a proven job creator, employing over 34,000 Marylanders in good, high-paying jobs, with billions invested in the state annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC