Baltimore mayor's ex-aide faces election law charges
A former aide to Baltimore's mayor has been charged with making illegal contributions to the mayor's campaign, prompting officials on Monday to cancel his planned swearing-in ceremony for a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. Gary Brown Jr., a Democrat who was a legislative aide to new Mayor Catherine Pugh when she was still a state senator, has been charged with six counts of election law violations, State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced.
