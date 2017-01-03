Baltimore mayor's ex-aide faces elect...

Baltimore mayor's ex-aide faces election law charges

A former aide to Baltimore's mayor has been charged with making illegal contributions to the mayor's campaign, prompting officials on Monday to cancel his planned swearing-in ceremony for a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. Gary Brown Jr., a Democrat who was a legislative aide to new Mayor Catherine Pugh when she was still a state senator, has been charged with six counts of election law violations, State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced.

