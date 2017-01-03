Baltimore judge under fire again for courtroom comments

For at least the third time, Maryland's panel that oversees judges' conduct has publicly moved to discipline a longtime Baltimore judge for inappropriate behavior on the bench. Judge Alfred J. Nance, 68, who is currently the chief judge for Baltimore, was charged by the Commission on Judicial Disabilities for a series of "persistently disrespectful and unprofessional" interactions with a public defender, Deborah K. Levi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.