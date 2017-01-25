Bail industry campaign contributions rise as Maryland lawmakers weigh reform
Campaign contributions from the bail industry to Maryland lawmakers have increased in recent years, as officials have debated reforms to the process that determines whether people are held in jail or released after an arrest, according to a report released Wednesday by Common Cause Maryland. In the last election cycle, from 2011 to 2014, the bail industry gave a total of $153,300.
