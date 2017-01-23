'As much as Trump has torn us apart, he's bringing us together': reactions to Women's March on D.C. Estimates say as many as half a million people attended the central rally in D.C. Jan. 21, with more than a million in total protesting worldwide . State organizers estimated before the event that at least 1,000 people would travel to the march from Lancaster on more than 20 buses, with more leaving in their own private vehicles and through carpools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.