Anthony Banks v. State of Maryland

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of phone Appellant, Anthony Banks, was charged, on or about September 16, 2015, with several criminal offenses related to drugs, i.e., possession of over 1,200 gel caps of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun discovered in a hotel room. Pursuant to a hearing on appellant's Motion to ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.