Anne Arundel Dermatology Management acquires Maryland Dermatology Associates

Anne Arundel Dermatology Management , a portfolio company of New MainStream Capital , announced today that it has acquired Maryland Dermatology Associates, LLC . Founded by Dr. Juris Germanas, MDA has been providing general, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services to the Westminster, MD area for over seven years.

