Amid uncertainties, Maryland analyst gives fiscal warning

Maryland lawmakers need to do more to control state spending in future years in the backdrop of uncertainty about federal spending decisions and health care policy changes that could have a big impact on the state, a leading budget analyst for the state's legislature told lawmakers Monday. Warren Deschenaux , executive director for the Department of Legislature Services , said Gov. Larry Hogan 's budget plan makes hard decisions to balance the books for the next fiscal year, and basically does what governors and lawmakers have done for years: balance the budget for a year as required without taking more challenging long-term action.

