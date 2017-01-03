Alabama man wanted on 573 child porno...

Alabama man wanted on 573 child pornography charges surrenders in Maryland

46 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

Mark Anthony Purser, 28, turned himself in to the Hagerstown Police Department in Maryland, and Florence authorities are working to have him returned to Alabama, according to investigators. In April 2016, a search warrant served at Purser's Dayton Street home turned up 118 child pornography videos and 455 images, Florence police Investigator Keith Johnson said.

