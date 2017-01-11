Aide to Maryland lawmaker fired after he's revealed as creator of fake news site
A Republican legislative aide in Maryland who was behind a fake news site that accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of election-rigging was fired on Wednesday. Del. David Vogt, R-Frederick, said he terminated Cameron Harris "on the spot" after learning he was the mastermind behind ChristianTimesNewspaper.com and its fabricated Sept.
