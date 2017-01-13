Administrative judges named in Prince...

Administrative judges named in Prince George's, Western Maryland

New administrative judges have been named for district courts in Prince George's County and Western Maryland. Judge Lisa A. Hall Johnson has been named administrative judge for Prince George's County District Court.

