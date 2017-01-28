A frigid dash into the Chesapeake Bay: 'You kind of just have to do it'

Walking around Sandy Point State Park on Saturday afternoon, a crowd of colorful carousers interspersed with families from all over the region are busy exchanging horror stories of the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay. It's the last day of the 21st annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge, where it's a sort of general admittance to jump into the chilly waters as part of an effort to benefit the Special Olympics .

