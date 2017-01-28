A frigid dash into the Chesapeake Bay...

A frigid dash into the Chesapeake Bay: 'You kind of just have to do it'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Walking around Sandy Point State Park on Saturday afternoon, a crowd of colorful carousers interspersed with families from all over the region are busy exchanging horror stories of the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay. It's the last day of the 21st annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge, where it's a sort of general admittance to jump into the chilly waters as part of an effort to benefit the Special Olympics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 2
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,344,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC